Green Bay Packers 2024 sixth-round pick: OL Travis Glover

The Green Bay Packers selected offensive lineman Travis Glover in the sixth round (No. 202 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 317

Age: 23

From: Vienna, GA

Breakdown: Highly experience offensive tackle with a massive frame and incredible length. Started games at both left and right tackle and also has some guard experience. Finished with 57 starts, second most in school history. Left tackle for offensive line that produced Sun Belt’s leading rusher in 2023. Didn’t test well but turned heads during the on-field opportunities pre-draft, including at the Senior Bowl. Will turn 24 during rookie season but is a project. In recent years, Packers have trended more and more towards these long, tall offensive tackles in later rounds and college free agency. Can Glover beat out Caleb Jones or Luke Tenuta?

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A five-year starter at Georgia State, Glover lined up primarily at left tackle in former head coach Shawn Elliott’s balanced offense. With 57 career starts (second most in school history), he showed steady improvements over the years and played his best as a super senior. He continued that momentum with standout weeks at the Hula Bowl and Senior Bowl. A big-bodied blocker, Glover transfers his immense body force into his hands to jolt at contact, and he often goes back for seconds with his punishing mentality. Though he appears heavy at times in space, he relies on his length to reassert himself and save his feet from the quicksand. Overall, Glover isn’t an explosive athlete, and achieving leverage will be a constant battle for him, but he also isn’t a slug and looks for ways to unleash his power in all areas. Given his experience at both tackle and guard, he can provide depth at multiple spots on a team’s depth chart.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “A five-year starter with elite size, Glover is well-proportioned with good lean mass. His stance is funky and might need to be corrected to improve his pass sets and avoid play tells. Glover has good length, but his hands can be late or inaccurate, which mitigates his size/length advantage. He’s a plus drive blocker and can climb up or outside the box and adjust to movement. Improved hand usage and placement will bolster his consistency as both a run and pass blocker, but quick defenders might always trouble him. Whether he ends up at tackle or guard, Glover has the traits and upside that could allow him to stick around on a roster and improve his chances for eventual playing time.”

They said it: “I think it definitely helped him. I think it helps anybody whether you come from a Power 5 school or whether you come from a small school, but I do think sometimes when you come from a small school you may have more questions about level of competition and then you walk out to the Senior Bowl and go against those guys and prove yourself a little bit, that certainly can help, yeah. In his case it did.” — Brian Gutekunst

