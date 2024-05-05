Green Bay Packers 2024 seventh-round pick: QB Michael Pratt

The Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Michael Pratt in the seventh round (No. 245 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 216

Age: 22

From: Boca Raton, FL

College profile

Breakdown: Threw a school record 90 touchdown passes and ran in 28 more over 45 games. as a four-year starting quarterback. Also set the school record for passing yards and quarterback efficiency. Three-time team captain. Threw at least 20 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions during all four seasons at Tulane. Also increased his completion percentage each season as a starter. The Packers like his toughness and poise and were surprised he was still available in the seventh round. While a seventh-round pick, he should get a chance to win the backup job as a rookie.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A four-year starter at Tulane, Pratt thrived in former offensive coordinator Slade Nagle’s scheme. After not playing football until high school, he showed steady improvements each season with the Green Wave, throwing a touchdown pass in 44 of his 45 games and breaking Patrick Ramsey’s school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. Pratt is very clean in his setup and delivers a quick, accurate stroke, showing the ability to feather passes in between levels of the defense. Though he operates with rhythm from the pocket, he needs to continue developing his feel to spot the rush and hasten his process when needed. Overall, Pratt might not have the high-level physical traits to carry an NFL offense, but you don’t see panic in his game, and he has natural sense for where to go with the football. He projects as a quality NFL backup with starting upside in the right role.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Highly experienced and a respected team leader, Pratt has shown consistent improvement from season to season. Pratt has done a nice job of making safe decisions instead of reckless ones and throws with touch over all three levels. He struggles to throw with consistent accuracy and placement on intermediate throws. Also, he appears to lack the anticipation and field awareness to beat NFL coverage across the field. Pratt has Day 3 potential but will be in a battle to win a future backup role.”

They said it: “I think he’s a guy that he definitely is a tough, fearless thrower and that to me is a prerequisite with the position. You gotta be able to stand in there and throw in muddy pockets, throw in the face of pressure and I think he exhibited that. I think he’s a winner, so we were excited. We were kind of shocked that he was still there in the seventh.” — Matt LaFleur

New uniform

Green Bay Packers QB Michael Pratt is wearing number 17. Currently shared with Anders Carlson. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/jomLQBF49Y — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 1, 2024

RAS card

Highlights

