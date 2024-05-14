Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule: Live updates, rumors, leaks and more ahead of official release

Get your calendars out, the Green Bay Packers' 2024 schedule is coming Wednesday. That's when the NFL will officially release the full schedule for the 2024 season.

However, some of the schedule will likely be known ahead of the primetime show on the NFL Network as leaks come out and networks announce games.

The Packers' 2024 opponents were in place after last season concluded and the Packers' Week 1 game in Brazil was announced last month.

We'll update this file as we learn more about the Packers' 2024 schedule. Remember, this news isn't official until the Wednesday night announcement and could be subject to change.

When is the 2024 NFL schedule being released?

The NFL schedule will be released in a primetime telecast at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network and NFL+.

Is the NFL schedule being released later this year?

Yes, in recent years, the NFL had been releasing its schedule on the second Thursday of May. So, the Wednesday release date is about a week later.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints for a second straight season at home. The Packers rallied for an 18-17 victory in Week 2.

Packers 2024 schedule: Who are their opponents?

These are the Packers' opponents they'll face in 2024:

Home

Away

Packers in Brazil vs Eagles in Week 1

The Packers have their Week 1 schedule set with the exception of the time.

Jordan Love and the Packers will travel to São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, to play the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFL's first game in South America. The game will be televised and streamed on Peacock. Local markets will also have a free, over-the-air option available.

The Packers aren't losing a home game as this contest was already scheduled to be a road game. And Matt LaFleur's team should get a warm reception from Brazil given the number of Packers fans who live there.

NFL schedule release: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets to play on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 1

Speaking of Week 1, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets a second chance to open the season on "Monday Night Football" with the New York Jets.

Rodgers is back after missing all but the first four plays of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in a "MNF" game in Week 1 last year. He was hurt on the opening series of the Jets' win at home against the Buffalo Bills and despite returning to practice late in the season as he made his recovery he never played another snap. The Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

This year, Rodgers and the Jets will travel to San Francisco for a Week 1 "MNF" game against the reigning NFC champion 49ers.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on ESPN.

It will also be the NFL debut of former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen, selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2024 draft.

