Green Bay men’s basketball takes another hit after losing David Douglas Jr. to transfer portal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With former Green Bay men’s basketball head coach Sundance Wicks’ departure from the program for Wyoming, one of the Phoenix’s best returning players has opted for the transfer portal.

2023-24 Horizon League Freshman of the Year David Douglas Jr. announced on his social media his intentions to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.

In a written statement, Douglas Jr. thanked the Green Bay coaches, teammates, and fans for giving him every opportunity to compete in the Horizon League.

“With that being said, due to the recent exit of our head coach from the Green Bay men’s basketball program, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining,” said Douglas Jr.

Douglas Jr. was a pivotal piece to the Phoenix, averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 28 games.

The Yorkville, Illinois native will begin fielding offers from other Division I programs before deciding on his future in collegiate basketball.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.