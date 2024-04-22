Green Bay men’s basketball star Noah Reynolds transfers to TCU

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay men’s basketball star Noah Reynolds has announced his intentions to transfer down south to Texas Christian University (TCU).

Reynolds announced his decision shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday through his social media account on X with a few photos of himself in a TCU jersey.

Reynolds was named the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year and All-League First Team after leading Green Bay to a third-place finish and one of the best year-to-year turnarounds in NCAA history.

He finished the season with the eighth-highest scoring average ever for a Phoenix player, averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in 27 contests.

Noah Reynolds previously stated his intentions to enter the transfer portal on March 25 with a social media post on X.

“Thank you for believing in me and helping me grow not just as an athlete but as a person,” said Reynolds in his statement. “Regardless of what happens, Green Bay will always have a special place in my heart.”

Green Bay will now have to look to fill the void with Reynolds’s departure, which could be through David Douglas Jr., Foster Wonders, and Preston Ruedinger, all of whom will return to the Phoenix for the 2024-25 season.

Reynolds joins Jamie Dixon’s TCU squad, which is coming off a 21-13 record. The Horned Frogs finished seventh in the Big 12 and appeared as a nine-seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Utah State in the first round, 88-72,

Entering his senior year of eligibility, Noah Reynolds is the second transfer to sign with TCU, following Frankie Collins.

