Greater Akron's 12 future signing day stars for 2025, 2026 college football recruiting

With the 2024 recruiting class putting pen to paper on Wednesday, the USA Today Network takes a look at the 2025 and 2026 classes.

As you’d expect, there is some serious talent in Greater Akron high school football, and the next few years should bring great things for budding superstars.

With that in mind, here are our 12 next-level players in the next two years you should pay attention to:

Tylan Boykin, Hoban

Defensive back, Class of 2025

Hoban's Tylan Boykin is being looked at on defense and is gaining major interest just before camp season.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback turned quarterback is being recruited on defense at the next level. Boykin has offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State and Temple and just came back from a visit to West Virginia.

Jake Clapper, Hudson

Offensive lineman/defensive lineman, Class of 2025

The 6-3, 230-pound two-way Clapper has an offer from Miami (Ohio). He also has interest from Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Yale.

Tayte Crable, Hoban

Wide receiver/tight end, Class of 2025

Hoban tight end Tayte Crable has picked up five offers since the turn of the new year.

The 6-4, 200-pound Crable has seen his recruiting take off in the last month. He already has offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Temple and Toledo.

Some big Power Five schools have already offered Hoban's Payton Cook.

Payton Cook, Hoban

Wide receiver, Class of 2026

The 6-2, 180-pound Cook has been on everyone’s radar for a year now. He has offers from Louisville, Michigan, Miami, Pitt, Purdue, Wisconsin and Indiana and has taken visits to West Virginia and Ohio State.

Sam Greer, Hoban

Offensive tackle, Class of 2026

By the time his recruitment is done, Hoban offensive tackle Sam Greer should be able to play wherever he wants in college.

At 6-8, 305-pound, Greer's first offer was Ohio State. Florida, Dartmouth, Purdue, Central Michigan, Akron, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, West Virginia, Louisville, Tennessee, Miami and Missouri have added their names since then.

Hoban's Elbert Hill is becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the state. That is, if he isn't there already.

Elbert Hill, Hoban

Cornerback, Class of 2026

The 5-10, 170-pound sensation needs no introduction. Hill already has offers from Miami, Pitt, Akron, Ohio State, Michigan, Central Michigan, San Jose State, UNLV, Temple, Purdue, USC, Louisville, Wisconsin, Indiana, West Virginia, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Armani Holloway, East

Edge, Class of 2025

Holloway is starting to push the needle after an offer from UMass in 2023. Bowling Green, Kent State and Miami (Ohio) have expressed interest in the budding star.

Eli Lee, Hoban

Inside linebacker, Class of 2025

Hoban inside linebacker Eli Lee has already committed to Ohio State. Expect more Power Five schools to continue talking to the standout.

The 6-3, 215-pound star is already committed to Ohio State. Lee has offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Toledo, Pitt, West Virginia, Iowa State and UMass. Penn State and Wisconsin are also interested.

Milan Parris, Walsh Jesuit

Wide receiver, Class of 2026

The 6-4, 185-pound Parris is yet another sophomore to jump into the recruiting scene early. Kentucky, Purdue, Wisconsin, Ball State, UMass, Ohio and Marshall have already offered. He is coming off a visit to the Thundering Herd.

Ziaire Stevens, East

Running back, Class of 2025

Ziaire Stevens caught the eye of recruits early and has committed to Purdue. The East high athlete is one of a kind, which makes him one of the most sought after talents in Northeast Ohio.

The 5-11, 190-pound star is committed to Purdue. He also has offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Kent State, UMass, Pitt, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and Central Michigan, Temple, UConn, Marshall and St. Francis.

Terrell Wharton Jr., East

Cornerback, Class of 2026

In one three-week stretch, Terrell Wharton Jr. has burst onto the recruiting scene. The East standout, could have an incredible camp season this spring.

The 6-1, 155-pound standout has offers from Akron, Penn State, Purdue, Pitt, Toledo, Kent State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Marshall and Central Michigan. Wharton has picked up seven offers in the last three weeks.

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron players to watch in 2025, 2026 football recruiting classes