Greater Akron's 12 future signing day stars for 2025, 2026 college football recruiting
With the 2024 recruiting class putting pen to paper on Wednesday, the USA Today Network takes a look at the 2025 and 2026 classes.
As you’d expect, there is some serious talent in Greater Akron high school football, and the next few years should bring great things for budding superstars.
With that in mind, here are our 12 next-level players in the next two years you should pay attention to:
Tylan Boykin, Hoban
Defensive back, Class of 2025
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback turned quarterback is being recruited on defense at the next level. Boykin has offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State and Temple and just came back from a visit to West Virginia.
Jake Clapper, Hudson
Offensive lineman/defensive lineman, Class of 2025
The 6-3, 230-pound two-way Clapper has an offer from Miami (Ohio). He also has interest from Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Yale.
Tayte Crable, Hoban
Wide receiver/tight end, Class of 2025
The 6-4, 200-pound Crable has seen his recruiting take off in the last month. He already has offers from Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Temple and Toledo.
Payton Cook, Hoban
Wide receiver, Class of 2026
The 6-2, 180-pound Cook has been on everyone’s radar for a year now. He has offers from Louisville, Michigan, Miami, Pitt, Purdue, Wisconsin and Indiana and has taken visits to West Virginia and Ohio State.
Sam Greer, Hoban
Offensive tackle, Class of 2026
At 6-8, 305-pound, Greer's first offer was Ohio State. Florida, Dartmouth, Purdue, Central Michigan, Akron, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, West Virginia, Louisville, Tennessee, Miami and Missouri have added their names since then.
Elbert Hill, Hoban
Cornerback, Class of 2026
The 5-10, 170-pound sensation needs no introduction. Hill already has offers from Miami, Pitt, Akron, Ohio State, Michigan, Central Michigan, San Jose State, UNLV, Temple, Purdue, USC, Louisville, Wisconsin, Indiana, West Virginia, Missouri and Texas A&M.
Armani Holloway, East
Edge, Class of 2025
Holloway is starting to push the needle after an offer from UMass in 2023. Bowling Green, Kent State and Miami (Ohio) have expressed interest in the budding star.
Eli Lee, Hoban
Inside linebacker, Class of 2025
The 6-3, 215-pound star is already committed to Ohio State. Lee has offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Toledo, Pitt, West Virginia, Iowa State and UMass. Penn State and Wisconsin are also interested.
Milan Parris, Walsh Jesuit
Wide receiver, Class of 2026
The 6-4, 185-pound Parris is yet another sophomore to jump into the recruiting scene early. Kentucky, Purdue, Wisconsin, Ball State, UMass, Ohio and Marshall have already offered. He is coming off a visit to the Thundering Herd.
Ziaire Stevens, East
Running back, Class of 2025
The 5-11, 190-pound star is committed to Purdue. He also has offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Kent State, UMass, Pitt, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and Central Michigan, Temple, UConn, Marshall and St. Francis.
Terrell Wharton Jr., East
Cornerback, Class of 2026
The 6-1, 155-pound standout has offers from Akron, Penn State, Purdue, Pitt, Toledo, Kent State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Marshall and Central Michigan. Wharton has picked up seven offers in the last three weeks.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron players to watch in 2025, 2026 football recruiting classes