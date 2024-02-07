College football recruiting | Where Akron-area standouts will sign on national signing day

National signing day once again will be busy for Greater Akron high school football players in terms of signing with NCAA Division I programs.

Seven standouts will put pen to paper Wednesday to join 16 others who signed their national letters of intent in December.

Here’s what we know:

Demetrion Duvall signing with Hampton

Buchtel kicker/punter

Buchtel's Demetrion Duvall enters Hampton University as a four-star kicker.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior chose the Pirates over offers from Shaw, Johnston C Smith, Livingstone College and Clark Atlanta. He has been selected to play in the Ohio North-South All-Star Game.

Caleb Jones signing with Duquesne

Hoban running back

Caleb Jones was a hot commodity down the stretch, but stayed loyal to his commitment to Duquesne.

The 5-10, 185-senior chose the Dukes over offers from Toledo and Kent State. Jones also was Division II honorable mention All-Ohio as a defensive back.

Josh Greer signing with Army

Hoban tight end

Part of Hoban's amazing run game came thanks to a great blocking scheme led by Josh Greer (88) and a stout offensive line.

The 6-4, 240-pound senior chose the Black Knights over Dartmouth and Clarion. Greer also had preferred walk-on status at Ohio State. He visited the Buckeyes for a Cotton Bowl practice in December.

Vito Paonessa signing with Dayton

Tallmadge defensive lineman

The 6-5, 290-pound senior chose the Flyers after taking visits to Kent State, Louisville and Miami (Ohio) and a handful of Division II schools. Paonessa visited Ohio State on Nov. 11 for the Michigan State game.

Israel Petite signing with Robert Morris

Nordonia cornerback

The 5-11, 165-pound senior chose the Colonials over Army, Temple, Youngstown State, Sacred Hart and a handful of Division II schools. He was third-team Division II All-Ohio.

Xavier Williams signing with Ohio University

Hoban cornerback

Hoban's Xavier Williams is as versatile as they come, which made him an attractive commodity for Ohio University.

The 5-10, 160-pound senior chose the Bobcats over St. Francis, Grand Valley State and Youngstown State. Williams also visited Ohio State in late December.

Asher Wilson signing with Robert Morris

Nordonia defensive tackle

The 6-4, 245-pound senior was originally committed to Air Force, but will join teammate Israel Petite with the Colonials. Wilson was third-team Division II All-Ohio.

Greater Akron football stars who signed with Division I schools in December

Hoban offensive lineman William Satterwhite was one of 16 Greater Akron players to sign his letter of intent in December.

Brunswick: Jaxon Dunn, OL, Kent State

Buchtel: Dakota Taylor, WR, Kent State

East: Ibraheem Kamara, OLB, Toledo

Hoban: Devin Bell, OLB, Miami (Ohio); Tysen Campbell, S, Central Michigan; Jvon Lindsey, OL, Wofford; Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, DL, Holy Cross; William Satterwhite, OL, Tennessee; Caleb Schlater, LS, Miami (Ohio); Rickey Williams, ILB, West Virginia

Hudson: Tommy Ricard, OL, Virginia Tech

St. Vincent-St. Mary: David Ajose, WR, Eastern Illinois; Daniel Ajose, WR, Eastern Illinois; SirCharles Gordon, WR, Holy Cross

Walsh Jesuit: John Keough, S, Buffalo

