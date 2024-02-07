College football recruiting | Where Akron-area standouts will sign on national signing day
National signing day once again will be busy for Greater Akron high school football players in terms of signing with NCAA Division I programs.
Seven standouts will put pen to paper Wednesday to join 16 others who signed their national letters of intent in December.
Here’s what we know:
Demetrion Duvall signing with Hampton
Buchtel kicker/punter
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior chose the Pirates over offers from Shaw, Johnston C Smith, Livingstone College and Clark Atlanta. He has been selected to play in the Ohio North-South All-Star Game.
Caleb Jones signing with Duquesne
Hoban running back
The 5-10, 185-senior chose the Dukes over offers from Toledo and Kent State. Jones also was Division II honorable mention All-Ohio as a defensive back.
Josh Greer signing with Army
Hoban tight end
The 6-4, 240-pound senior chose the Black Knights over Dartmouth and Clarion. Greer also had preferred walk-on status at Ohio State. He visited the Buckeyes for a Cotton Bowl practice in December.
Vito Paonessa signing with Dayton
Tallmadge defensive lineman
The 6-5, 290-pound senior chose the Flyers after taking visits to Kent State, Louisville and Miami (Ohio) and a handful of Division II schools. Paonessa visited Ohio State on Nov. 11 for the Michigan State game.
Israel Petite signing with Robert Morris
Nordonia cornerback
The 5-11, 165-pound senior chose the Colonials over Army, Temple, Youngstown State, Sacred Hart and a handful of Division II schools. He was third-team Division II All-Ohio.
Xavier Williams signing with Ohio University
Hoban cornerback
The 5-10, 160-pound senior chose the Bobcats over St. Francis, Grand Valley State and Youngstown State. Williams also visited Ohio State in late December.
Asher Wilson signing with Robert Morris
Nordonia defensive tackle
The 6-4, 245-pound senior was originally committed to Air Force, but will join teammate Israel Petite with the Colonials. Wilson was third-team Division II All-Ohio.
Greater Akron football stars who signed with Division I schools in December
Brunswick: Jaxon Dunn, OL, Kent State
Buchtel: Dakota Taylor, WR, Kent State
East: Ibraheem Kamara, OLB, Toledo
Hoban: Devin Bell, OLB, Miami (Ohio); Tysen Campbell, S, Central Michigan; Jvon Lindsey, OL, Wofford; Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, DL, Holy Cross; William Satterwhite, OL, Tennessee; Caleb Schlater, LS, Miami (Ohio); Rickey Williams, ILB, West Virginia
Hudson: Tommy Ricard, OL, Virginia Tech
St. Vincent-St. Mary: David Ajose, WR, Eastern Illinois; Daniel Ajose, WR, Eastern Illinois; SirCharles Gordon, WR, Holy Cross
Walsh Jesuit: John Keough, S, Buffalo
