Grayson wins two at WC

Apr. 15—Grayson College took both games of a baseball doubleheader at Weatherford College's Roger Williams Ballpark on Saturday.

The Coyotes dropped to 32-12 overall and 14-6 in conference play, trailing only McLennan Community College (30-13, 19-5) in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.

Grayson won game one 12-7. WC had a 7-6 lead after a five-run third inning, but Grayson broke out with a five-run frame of their own in the top of the sixth.

Weatherford's Preston Newberry was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kanon Sundgren was 2-for-4 with two runs.

The second game was a 15-4 Viking victory. Grayson did most of their damage in a four-run third inning and a six-run fifth.

WC's Dayton Tockey hit a home run and drove in four runs on a 2-for-2 performance.

WC faces Ranger College in a home doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at noon.