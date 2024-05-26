Grayson Murray's Mental Health Message Before His Tragic Suicide Raises Concerns

Instagram | Grayson Murray

The world is mourning the loss of professional golfer Grayson Murray, who took his own life on Saturday, May 25, just one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge.

After learning of his death, a video from 2023 of Murray talking about mental health is going viral, as many are now wondering if he could have been saved.

Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

One day after Murray passed away, his family broke their silence, confirming his cause of death to be suicide.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare," the family said in a statement.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one, 'Was Grayson loved?' Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed," they added.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," the Murray family concluded.

Grayson Murray Shared Mental Health Message Ahead Of His Death

In the past, Murray has opened up about his mental health struggles, including his battles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism.

“My parents have been through hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff,” he said in 2023. “And it’s not easy on me and the people around me that love me. They don’t like to see me down and they’ve been my No. 1 supporters."

Grayson Murray Said He Was 'Not Ashamed' Of His Mental Health

“Everyone has their battles. And sometimes people are able to hide them and function, and sometimes you’re not. I think our society now is getting better about accepting that, you know, it’s OK to not be OK," he added.

“I'm not ashamed that I go through depression and anxiety,” the golfer continued. “I know I've helped people out in the past just through my social media DMs - people messaging me - and I can use my platform to continue to help with things like that.”

Grayson Murray Opens Up About Depression

"There are days where I didn't want to get out of bed. I just thought I was a failure,” he also said, per Golf Monthly. “I always looked at myself as a failure. I thought I had a lot of talent that was just a waste of talent.

"It was a bad place, but like I said, you have to have courage," Murray continued. "You have to have the willingness to keep going. Lo and behold, that's what I did, and I'm here, and I'm so blessed and I'm thankful."

"Yeah, obviously I struggle with anxiety, I struggle with depression. That stemmed a lot from the alcohol use. I struggle with comparing myself to others, self-esteem. There's a lot of issues that - I call them issues. I think they're common issues that we all endure," he concluded.

Fans Wonder If Grayson Murray Could Have Been Saved

After learning the news, many took to social media to share their condolences and to raise mental health awareness. "If you treat everyone as if they could be fighting demons, you might save a life.. RIP Grayson Murray," one X user wrote.

"Another reminder that mental health issues do not discriminate," a second user said. "And nobody is immune."

"I’ve never been a big golf fan, and I don’t know who Grayson Murray is, but this still stings," a third expressed. "Bros, call your bros often. Make sure they’re okay. You don’t want the regret of not doing enough to hang over you."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).