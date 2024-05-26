Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner who lived in Jupiter, dead at 30

Grayson Murray, who had moved to Jupiter with his fiance, Christina Ritchie, died Saturday, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, was 30. No details of his death were available.

Murray, who was born and raised in Raleigh, N.C., is a member of Dye Preserve Golf Club in Jupiter. He was one of eight members of the club who played in the PGA Championship in Louisville. He finished tied for 43rd at Valhalla.

The news was met with shock and sadness around the golf world.

May 15, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Grayson Murray walks the course during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

In 2021, Murray called out the PGA Tour on social media saying he hadn’t been given enough support through bouts with alcoholism and mental health. In Murray's post he did not blame the Tour for his issues, but said he never once had a request answered by the commissioner or the Player Advisory Council.

Monahan said Saturday he called Murray "right away" after the post.

Grayson Murray, shown competing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year, compared the raucous crowd at the 17th hole at the Honda Classic to the golf tournament held in TPC Scottsdale. The 17th was where Murray made his hole-in-one on Saturday.

“Over the last several years, I spent a lot of time with him because I wanted to understand what we could do in his estimation, in his opinion, to help everybody else out here," Monahan said after arriving at Colonial Country Club following the news.

"We’ve made a number of advancements along those lines and, you know, it’s become a real point of focus and emphasis. We’re proud of the programs we have in place to support our players, to support everybody out here."

PGA Tour players reach out on social media

Several players reached out to Murray after his post.

"Speechless to hear about Grayson," Tequesta's Justin Thomas posted Saturday. "Guy had been through so many ups and downs to get where he was. I hurt so much for his family and the people closest to him. My condolences and deepest sympathies."

Jupiter's Luke Donald wrote on social media he recently gave Murray advice on how to play Augusta National.

"Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away," he wrote. "He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."

Murray and Ritchie met in 2021 at The American Express tournament in Palm Springs, California. He proposed to her in December 2023 at a country club in Nashville. “Easiest decision of my life," he wrote on his Instagram. "I love you so much, babe. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. God is so Great.”

They planned to get married in Pinehurst, N.C.

Murray, currently ranked No. 58 in the world, played in former Honda Classic at PGA National from 2017 to 2023. He did not play this year, its first as the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. In 2020, he made a hole-in-one at the 17th hole, part of the famed Bear Trap. He used a pitching wedge on 151-yard hole.

At the time, it was fourth career ace for Murray.

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf writer for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner who lived in Jupiter, dead at 30