Grand Valley State blows out Ferris State; more GLIAC, MAC, MIAA scores

Last season, Grand Valley State defeated Ferris State in a nailbiter in the regular season, only to lose to eventual Division II national champions in the playoffs.

This season's regular season rivalry game was no where near close.

The Lakers (5-1, 2-0 GLIAC) wasted little time taking the lead, scoring just 2 minutes, 33 seconds into the game and jumped out to a five-touchdown lead en route to a 49-28 victory in Allendale.

Avery Moore had nine carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns - runs of 37 and 44 yards - to lead GVSU. The 37-yard run was a minute into the second quarter to give the Lakers a 21-0 lead. Cody Tierney's second touchdown catch, a 15-yard pass from Cade Peterson, made it a four-score game.

Three of GVSU's first four touchdown drives were under a minute. The Lakers started the game, after forcing a 16-yard punt, at Ferris State's 36-yard line and scored on their first play from scrimmage, a TD pass from Peterson to Tierney.

Mylik Mitchell was 17 of 29 for 195 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Ferris State (4-2, 2-1). Carson Gulker replaced Mitchell at quarterback in the second half, going 10-for-16 for 188 yards and two TDs. Tyrese Hunt-Thompson had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

More GLIAC

Saginaw Valley State 32, St. Xavier (Ill.) 10: Mike O'Horo was 15-for-28 for 159 yards and one touchdown for visiting SVSU, who took the lead on an opening drive safety and built on it with a pair of rushing touchdowns by Nick Johnson and O'Horo in the second quarter. Mason McKenzie and Eric Craft also had touchdowns in the second half.

MAC

Central Michigan 17, Akron 10: The host Chippewas (4-3, 2-1 MAC) held Akron to 70 yards rushing, while recording a pair of rushing TDs in the third quarter. Jake Bauer was 17-for-32 for 181 yards and two interceptions and also CMU's leading rushing with 61 yards and TD. Myles Bailey had the other score on the ground. Dakota Cochran had 10 tackles. Akron (1-6, 0-3) was led by Darrian Lewis' 14 tackles and Antavious Fish's 13.

Eastern Michigan 28, Kent State 14: Kendric Nowling turned a game-opening onside kick attempt into a 44-yard touchdown for host Eastern Michigan (4-3, 2-1), who also got two rushing touchdowns from Samson Evans, who gained 47 yards on nine carries to surpass 2,000 for his career. The win was the 50th for Chris Creighton, tying him for second with Fred Trosko (1952-64) for second all-time at EMU. The Eagles only finished with 218 yards and punted 10 times. Three Kent State turnovers helped.

Miami (Ohio) 34, Western Michigan 21: Jalen Buckley had 61 yards rushing and 47 yards receiving for the host Broncos (2-5, 1-2), who could not overcome a 14-3 first quarter hole. WMU cut the lead to 28-21 on a Hayden Wolff TD run and two-point conversion, but Miami (6-1, 3-0) added a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to keep the game out of reach.

MIAA

Alma 35, Hope 17: Carter St. John was 14-for-24 for 149 yards and ran the ball six times for 88 yards and a touchdown for visiting Alma (6-0, 2-0 MIAA). Jordan Williams had 12 rushes for 62 yards and one touchdown and the Scots ran for 267 yards as a team. Davin Reif and Eddie Williams also both had passing touchdowns. Zach Trainor and Ben Wellman had rushing touchdowns for Hope (5-2).

Trine (Ind.) 28, Olivet 14: Rashawn Street returned the opening kickoff to give Trine (4-3, 2-1) an immediate lead. Alex Price was 13-for-25 for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Craig Nichols added a rushing touchdown. Olivet’s Thomas Foust was 6-for-28 for 59 yards and threw two interceptions for Olivet (3-3, 1-1). Dontal Wright ran for 97 yards on 18 carries and Samuel Kunnuji ran for 95 yards on 15 carries.

Kalamazoo 45, Adrian 23: Jon Brunette had two rushing touchdowns to lead Kalamazoo (4-2). Sheldon Riley and Conner Bell also had rushing touchdowns. Jonah Spates added a 65-yard punt return touchdown and Jackson Mitchell returned a fumble for a 62-yard touchdown in the blowout. Mark Lopez was 20-for-34 for 202 yards and one touchdown for Adrian (1-6). Adrian ran for 263 yards and Tejay Moore and Darrick Price had rushing touchdowns.

Wire reports contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Grand Valley State blows out Ferris State; more GLIAC, MAC, MIAA scores