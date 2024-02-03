Grand Canyon basketball routs Utah Valley, owns nation's best winning percentage

Grand Canyon has the best winning percentage in men's college basketball (.913) after pulling away at Utah Valley for an 86-67 WAC rout on Saturday that improved the Antelopes to 21-2 on the season.

This is their best record after 23 games since the 1975-76 season, when they were in the NAIA. GCU's best-ever start to a season came during the 1973-74 season when it was 25-0.

The Lopes missed their first 11 3-point tries Saturday before reserve Lok Wur came in and nailed two 3-pointers, followed by a Ray Harrison 3, allowing the Lopes to start to put some distance on Utah Valley (9-13, 4-7) in the last three minutes of the first half.

They shot 42% in the first half, much better than their last two road wins, pulling out tight victories over Stephen F. Austin and UT Arlington despite shooting 30% in those games.

In the second half GCU shot 54% and went to the free-throw line 25 times, making 20. The Lopes scored 54 points in the second half, the fifth most in the Division I era.

Tyon Grant-Foster made only 3 of 13 field goal but he was active all game and pulled down nine rebounds and made seven of 8 free throws. He also had four steals and two blocked shots.

GCU had 10 steals and six blocked shots. Guard Collin Moore had three steals.

Wur, a 6-9 transfer from Oregon, followed up his career-high 13-point scoring night Thursday in a win over Seattle U with another 13-point game. He made three of four 3s, had four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

GCU's 11-1 record in conference play is the best since joining Division I 11 years ago.

The Lopes get a week off before playing at home next Saturday night against Southern Utah.

Harrison led GCU in scoring for a second straight game, finishing with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting, making three of five 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

Forward Gabe McGlothan was clutch in the second half with his 3-point shooting and rebounding. He made two of three 3s. He had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU alone at the top with nation's best win percentage