Graham Coughlan: Scrapping FA Cup replays a 'disaster', says Newport County boss

Newport boss Graham Coughlan says there was "no democracy" over the decision to scrap FA Cup replays [Huw Evans picture agency]

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan says the decision to scrap FA Cup replays is disastrous.

Replays will disappear next season as part of a new six-year agreement between the Football Association (FA) and the Premier League.

There has been wide-spread criticism from the English Football League (EFL) at a move that robs clubs of extra potential revenue and fans of drama.

"It's a disaster for the EFL, for all the clubs, for all the fans," he said.

"It shows the divide between those who have and those who have not. The ones that count in football and the ones who don't."

The FA said that this and other alterations to the structure of next season were made "in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa [European] competitions".

But Coughlan said: "It's a shocking decision, absolutely shocking for football, the romance of the FA Cup and for all lower league clubs.

"It's driven by the big four, whoever they may be each season, making the Champions League.

"Again there was no democracy, no vote, no opinions, there was nothing like that sought. I think there are 730 clubs or something like that, who start in the FA Cup and that is massive when only the top 20 clubs in the country get a say on it and the other 720 don't."

Replay revenue

This season Newport had two replays, at Barnet - which earned them an extra £30,000 from television coverage - and Eastleigh, on their way to their to a fourth-round glamour tie with Manchester United.

In 2018 the League Two side earned a replay with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, in front of a crowd of 38,947.

Coughlan said: "You can ask any of the players, any of the fans who attended or played in those games and what it meant to them, they were really good spectacles on both occasions.

"It's vital lower league clubs have an income stream, an extra source of revenue. Taking that away, robbing that from them, is not good, is not healthy."

He added: "I question the decision-making process, the democracy of it. At least speak to us, ask us, at least seek our opinions, at least seek views of proper football people. But this is common in the game.

"You have people who know nothing about football, have never kicked a ball in their lives, never stood on a football pitch in their lives, probably never stood on the terraces in their life, making decisions about the game we all love."

Newport are hoping Scott Bennett and Newcastle loanee Matty Bondswell can return for Saturday's final League Two home encounter, against Salford City.

Coughlan is looking to end a six-game losing run and earn a win which would take his side above last season's tally of 57 points.

The Newport boss said: "I can't get away from how we are limping over the finishing line, I wanted it to be so much better.

"There are a lot of lessons to be learned; we will have a little sit down at the end of the season. But tomorrow (Saturday) is a real opportunity for us to get rid of what has gone on over the last few games and really put a show on."