Grading SEC basketball hires: Top marks to John Calipari. What about Mark Pope? | Toppmeyer

Arkansas men's basketball hired a basketball coach with a national championship and six Final Fours to his name.

Vanderbilt hired a coach fresh off leading James Madison to its first March Madness victory in more than four decades.

Kentucky hired a coach who has never won an NCAA tournament game.

Remind me who the blue blood is.

Now, I must add context.

John Calipari turned toward Arkansas only after his seat got microwaved at Kentucky. His national championship occurred more than a decade ago. His dynamite success early in his UK tenure gave way in recent years to repeated opening-weekend March Madness disappointments.

Despite that, I’m awarding Arkansas the best marks from the SEC's latest whirl of the coaching carousel.

Here’s how I grade the conference's three men’s basketball hires:

Arkansas — John Calipari

Grade: A-

On his way out of Kentucky, Calipari called coaching the Wildcats “a dream." The first half of his tenure truly qualified as such for Big Blue Nation. The Wildcats became a perennial powerhouse, but he has been backsliding the past few seasons. Although Calipari’s career peak can be found in his rearview mirror, that shouldn't rain on Arkansas' parade.

If Calipari’s Wildcats remained elite, a coach of his caliber wouldn’t be available to Arkansas. Calipari became that perfect combination of gettable and still attractive.

He will galvanize Arkansas donors, ignite the fan base and attract premier talent. If he feels extra motivated to stick it to Kentucky, all the better for Arkansas.

There’s a risk that Calipari views this job as one last paycheck while he slips into a warm bath with a glass of merlot and he coasts toward retirement. I don’t think that’s the case, though. If all he wanted was another payday, he could’ve waited out Kentucky for the substantial buyout he would’ve been due if UK had fired him next year.

That he’s willing to reboot in Arkansas tells me he’s motivated to take the Razorbacks to heights he lifted Kentucky, Memphis and UMass. However, Calipari needs to evolve to college basketball's modern ways. For starters, he should more fully embrace transfers.

And he remains a magnet for talent. If he can take UMass to a Final Four, he can do it at Arkansas.

Kentucky — Mark Pope

Grade: C

I never really thought Kentucky would pry Billy Donovan from the NBA. Even Baylor’s Scott Drew felt like a bit of a long shot. But if you’d told me beforehand that Kentucky would replace Calipari with a guy who has never won an NCAA tournament game, I wouldn’t have believed it.

Let’s start with the bright side of this hire: The Wildcats anointed one of their own. This job features unforgiving expectations, and Pope comes to Lexington as no stranger to those demands, having been a team captain on the 1995-96 team that won a national championship.

Kentucky fans recovered from any initial hiring disappointment to give Pope a rousing, full-house welcome at his introductory news conference. He’ll be a breath of fresh air to a stalling program. He effectively transitioned BYU from the West Coast Conference to the Big 12. His offenses promise to supply a barrage of 3-point attempts.

Now, the reasons for concern: What evidence do we have that Pope will thrive at UK? Calipari and Rick Pitino arrived at Kentucky with much more polished résumés. I don’t expect Pope to have taken BYU to a Final Four, but I do think he should be expected to beat Duquesne in March Madness. In his two NCAA appearances, his BYU teams earned No. 6 seeds and got bounced by 11-seeds.

This hire could work, but it’s a bigger gamble than I would’ve expected Kentucky to take.

Vanderbilt — Mark Byington

Grade: B

Swapping Jerry Stackhouse for Byington is an upgrade. Byington comes with a history of outperforming his predecessor. He has never coached a major conference program, but I wouldn’t have expected Vanderbilt to raid a successful coach from a big brand. It needed to turn to the mid-major ranks, and Byington is a worthy option.

James Madison won the Sun Belt in Byington’s second season, and the Dukes were a high-scoring bunch. Vanderbilt could use some excitement in a program that’s been in a years-long freefall.

Among Byington's 32 victories this past season, his Dukes beat Michigan State and Wisconsin. Vanderbilt can’t expect much more than that.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Grading SEC basketball hires from John Calipari to Mark Pope