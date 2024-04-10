As Arkansas hires John Calipari, I rank top 5 SEC basketball jobs | Toppmeyer

On the day Kentucky basketball fans celebrated John Calipari’s exit, Arkansas fans felt inspired by his hire.

Not often does a coach’s departure for a conference rival go down as a win for all parties, but that’s the case here.

Arkansas nabbed an accomplished coach and a great recruiter. Kentucky gets a clean break from a coach whom fans had grown tired of, and now its gets to try to hire a premier coach who will keep the talent flowing into UK. And Calipari turned down the heat on himself while navigating to another good job.

Win-win-win.

“It’s been a dream,” Calipari said Tuesday of his 15-year Kentucky tenure in a video confirming his departure. He added that he’s departing because Kentucky “probably needs to hear another voice.”

Calipari was the perfect coach for Kentucky, until he wasn't. It’s time for something different, for everyone.

Calipari to Arkansas, and Insert (Big-Name) Coach Here to Kentucky will be some kind of fun.

The best part for Calipari? Although he took a step down on the career ladder, he’ll still be at a really good job. Calipari can win big at Arkansas – if he’s willing to modernize. (That’s a big if, I’ll admit.)

Kentucky stands above all other SEC basketball jobs. Were does Arkansas' job rank?

I started musing that around the time I began envisioning the image of Calipari calling the hogs. (An amusing thought.)

Here’s how I rank the top five SEC men’s basketball jobs, with the caveat that Nos. 2 through 5 fluctuate based on the momentum a particular coach generates. The No. 1 job will always be No. 1.

1. Kentucky

Calipari said it correctly in his farewell. Kentucky is “the bluest of the blue” of college basketball jobs. Consider, UK is the SEC’s only basketball-first school. Big Blue Nation’s demands are unrelenting, but so is fan and booster support. Superstars want to wear the Kentucky uniform, and never will money or loyalty be lacking for UK basketball. Three of Kentucky’s last four coaches won a national championship. This remains an elite job for a coach who welcomes pressure.

2. Arkansas

Arkansas’ tradition isn’t nearly as rich as Kentucky’s, but it’s far from absent. Most SEC programs would envy Arkansas’ fan support. Pig faithful fill the 19,368-seat arena to supply one of the SEC’s best home-court advantages. Big donors will be on board with Calipari, too, and give Arkansas an opportunity to secure top talent. Nolan Richardson lifted Arkansas to a national championship and unmatched heights, but Eric Musselman proved Arkansas remains a program positioned for deep March Madness runs.

3. Tennessee

The sleeping giant label applied to Tennessee before Bruce Pearl’s arrival. The Vols are wide awake now. Don’t let Tennessee’s lack of a Final Four appearance cloud that this is a good job with a strong fan base and the NIL capacity to compete for top talent. Rick Barnes has had Tennessee punching with the SEC’s best for several years. Even after Barnes retires, UT enjoys the facilities, the financial commitment and the fan and booster support to flex some staying power.

4. Florida

Billy Donovan made this look like a great job. It remains a good job. Florida is a football state housing plenty of basketball talent, and Donovan showed that UF can attract recruits from across the country. Other than Kentucky, Florida is the only SEC school to win multiple national championships. That’s a credit to Donovan, but Lon Kruger also took the Gators to a Final Four. The Gators reached the Final Four five times since the 1990s. With the right coach, the groundwork exists for the Gators to compete with basketball giants.

5. Alabama

Alabama wouldn’t have claimed a top-five position as recently as a few years ago, but athletic director Greg Byrne hired a good coach in Nate Oats, and the school invested in a winning program. Football always will drive Alabama’s bus, but fans showed they’ll support a successful basketball team. NIL efforts are trending up, and Oats is proving Alabama can compete in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Once a middling job, this now is a good one.

