Grading Penn State football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Nittany Lions fare?

Penn State football used its 2024 recruiting class effort, superbly so it seems, in its quest to finally construct a dominating offensive line.

For the second-straight cycle, the Nittany Lions will bring in a large, highly-regarded group of blockers for position coach Phil Trautwein.

Those five linemen form arguably the most promising part of this 2024 Nittany Lion recruiting class, which was all but sealed during Wednesday's early National Signing Day. Tackle Garrett Sexton and interior linemen Cooper Cousins and Donovan Harbour are nationally-ranked, four-star talents; tackles Eagan Boyer and Caleb Brewer received three-star grades and possess intriguing upside.

Penn State landed four coveted linemen in the previous cycle, as well, including five-star tackle Jven Williams from Wyomissing, Pa.

Ethan Grunkemeyer -- Penn State's second-straight elite quarterback pull from Ohio -- earned a steady rise to be regarded as one of the nation's Top 10 QB prospects.

Other Penn State 2024 class recruiting highlights include Top 10 national talent at tight end (Luke Reynolds), running back (Quinton Martin) and quarterback (Ethan Grunkemeyer).

Most intriguing? The Lions earned the services of Florida teammates − both standout cornerbacks − Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (Mandarin High, Jacksonville)

How did Penn State football 2024 recruiting class rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 15 overall, No. 3 Big Ten

Top signees: RB Quinton Martin, No. 4 athlete, No. 56 overall; TE Luke Reynolds, No. 6 tight end, No. 77 overall; QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, No. 8 quarterback, No. 97 overall.

Biggest miss: Four-star receiver Nick Marsh to Michigan State. Penn State pushed for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Michigan native, seeking his size and skills to bolster its struggling receiver room. The Lions hosted him on a June recruiting visit and were viewed as a prime landing spot before he re-committed to the Spartans.

Grade: B+ — A positively, predictable Top 15 haul for James Franklin and staff, addressing all position needs and spreading talent. Lack of 5-star power and high-end receiver prospects keep effort from Top 10 status.

