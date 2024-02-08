Grading Jackson State football's offensive linemen for 2024 signing day

Before the names of the Jackson State football recruits were revealed at the M-Bar restaurant Wednesday night, there was a moment when the audience erupted in chants of “Fire up, JSU, Fire up.”

If that excitement was an indicator of Tiger Nation's excitement, just wait until spring practice begins with at least 95 players already on campus. Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor was enthusiastic about his second recruiting class.

Within the 25-member 2024 recruiting class, Taylor went heavy on the big guys and signed seven offensive linemen either through the transfer portal, junior colleges or high schools.

“I’m excited about it,” Taylor told the Clarion Ledger. “It is another strong class coming off of last year’s class. Some of those guys were really able to impact our program coming off last year’s class. Those guys impacted our program this past season.”

Here is the grade for the offensive line 2024 recruiting class:

Offensive Line: A+

Jackson State's offensive line does not have to ask, "Where’s the beef?"

At the end of the 2023 season, the offensive line started a 6-foot-7, 350-pound freshman in Quaveon Davis at left tackle. At center was second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference center Evan Henry, who is 6-4 and 324 pounds. The Tigers lost three linemen who started, including All-American right tackle Deontae Graham, but Taylor is bringing big -- and bigger -- players to fill the holes.

Jackson State signed two three-star high school offensive linemen. Devin Love, who ranks No. 138 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports Composite, is 6-4 and 300 pounds. Antonio Ross Jr., ranked No. 163 at his position, is 6-5 and 335 pounds.

Other incoming freshmen are 6-6, 310-pound Mason Barton and 6-3, 370-pound Xavion Davis, the brother of Jackson State 2023 FCS freshman All-American Quaveon Davis.

Taylor also signed 6-3, 308-pound high schooler Brian Williams of Atlanta and 6-5, 315-pound Cortney Lyles out of Southwest Community College.

For more game experience the Tigers signed Isaiah Villanueva (6-2, 279), a transfer from North Texas State.

These linemen will look to compete and contribute right away to the No. 1 offense in the SWAC - as JSU led the conference with 389.4 yards per game in 2023.

“With the offensive line, we got a lot of size,” Taylor said. "We got bigger, younger and that is the thing I am most excited about. We got a mixture of players, we got a few transfers, a couple of high schools and a couple of junior college kids.’

