Grading the Giants' 2024 NFL free agency additions and trades

With the so-called legal tampering period well underway, we’re going to provide some quick analysis and attempt to assign grades to the moves made so far by the Giants. We’ll be updating this post with analysis on any new moves that are reported over the next few days.

Things didn’t start well for the Giants on Monday, with the news that key leaders Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney had agreed to sign big-money deals with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, respectively. Giants fans were also frustrated at the team’s inability to bring in a pass catcher.

However, New York did bounce back by agreeing to some significant moves. Here’s what we think of what they’ve reportedly done so far...

G Jon Runyan Jr. – Agreed to three-year deal worth up to $30 million

Runyan is a solid addition to a group that desperately needs some reinforcements. Even though the ultimate cost was perhaps higher than expected, that proved to be the case for most of the guards that agreed to terms on Monday, so the deal fits reasonably into the current market.

Runyan brings experience, smarts and athleticism to the interior and will be looking to build on a 2023 season where he did an excellent job in pass protection. The Giants will be hoping he can improve his consistency as a run blocker and show better on-field discipline over the next few seasons.

We broke down this signing in detail here.

Initial Grade: B-



RB Devin Singletary – Reached agreement on three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million

It was a major blow for the Giants to lose Barkley and anyone they brought in to replace him was obviously going to be a downgrade. Nevertheless, at least New York addressed this swiftly by agreeing to terms with one of the better young backs on the market.

The 26-year old Singletary has been consistently productive throughout his four years with Buffalo and one year in Houston. Last season, he rushed for over 800 yards and caught 30 passes for the third year in a row. The former third-round pick has had six games where he rushed for over 100 yards in five seasons.

The Giants will be paying Singletary about half what the Eagles are going to be paying Barkley. So, while it might be unrealistic to expect Singletary to replace Barkley’s contributions, he could still provide them with good value for money if he can get close enough to Barkley’s expected numbers.

Initial Grade: B-

OT Jermaine Eluemunor – Agreed to terms on two-year contract reportedly worth $14 million

In another move that bolsters their offensive line, the Giants agreed to a reasonably priced deal with a player who had done a solid job as a full-time starter with the Las Vegas Raiders over the past two seasons.

Eluemunor was basically a journeyman for his first few years in the league but settled into a role with Las Vegas and will be a reliable option either to compete for a starting role, or to move into a swing tackle role off the bench.

While he’s primarily a right tackle, Eluemunor has played on the left at times, and also has some experience of lining up inside, so he will give the Giants useful flexibility in the event of any injuries and as they decide whether or not to move on from Evan Neal.



The move should also give the Giants some flexibility in the draft, as now they won’t necessarily have to draft a tackle with their first pick and could perhaps use that selection on a pass catcher instead.

Initial Grade: B

Brian Burns / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

DE Brian Burns – Acquired via trade from Carolina Panthers and signed five-year extension worth up to $150 million

The big blockbuster move on the first day saw New York pull off a trade for one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Burns was acquired for the 39th overall pick in April’s upcoming draft, along with a 2025 fifth-round selection.

In five years with the Panthers, Burns was one of the most consistently productive defensive ends in the NFL as he averaged over nine sacks per season and went to the Pro Bowl twice. He gives the team a dynamic edge presence on a defensive line which already includes one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL in Dexter Lawrence, as well as Kayvon Thibodeaux who is coming off a season with 11.5 sacks.

While the extension the Giants are reportedly signing Burns to is a big financial commitment, this move should enable New York to build around what figures to be one of the most dangerous pass rushes in the NFL over the next few seasons.

Initial Grade: A

QB Drew Lock – Agreed to terms on one-year contract

With Tyrod Taylor moving across town to join the Jets, the Giants clearly wanted some veteran insurance behind the returning Daniel Jones, so they agreed to terms with Lock on Tuesday. The 27-year old former second-round pick has a 9-14 record in his 23 career starts but only started two games last season as Geno Smith’s backup in Seattle.



This apparently signifies that the Giants were not prepared to enter the 2024 season with Tommy DeVito as their number two, despite him winning three starts in the second half of last season.

It could also put to rest some of the rumors that New York might be contemplating a trade-up to select a quarterback in the draft.

Initial Grade: C

S Jalen Mills – Reached agreement on one-year contract

Following McKinney’s departure, the Giants needed a veteran safety who can bring some experience to their secondary. Mills fits the bill here as the 29-year old former seventh-round pick has started 83 games in his career.

Mills, who has also played the cornerback position during his career, would provide good depth and flexibility to the defensive back unit. However, he would probably be a stop-gap who wouldn’t necessarily be expected to start alongside Jason Pinnock next season and likely wouldn’t prevent them from drafting or signing another potential starting option.

Initial Grade: C

Note: The Giants did also make some moves right before the legal tampering window opened, as they reportedly agreed to terms to bring back two of their own free agents – linebacker Carter Coughlin and long snapper Casey Kreiter. These are minor signings but will fortify the Giants’ special teams.