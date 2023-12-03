Grading Alabama football in epic win over No. 1 Georgia, snapping 29-game win streak

ATLANTA - Anytime you win an SEC Championship Game over the No. 1 team in the country, the report card belongs on the fridge, no matter the grades.

The report card from No. 8 Alabama football's 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia is no different. It was far from perfect, but it was a win nonetheless as Alabama snapped Georgia's 29-game win streak.

Here are our grades for the Crimson Tide (12-1) in the win over Georgia (12-1).

Offense: B+

Roydell Williams ran angry, leading the rushing attack without Jase McClellan, who was injured. Williams helped get the offense moving, and then quarterback Jalen Milroe and the passing game heated up as the first half closed out. Milroe found Isaiah Bond on a big fourth down again, setting up a touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton. The passing game was hit-or-miss, though. It definitely could have been better at times. And the offense in the second half stumbled for much of it, failing to score on a short field after a turnover. But the offense put together a dominant drive to score a touchdown off a Williams run in the fourth quarter. Overall a lot to like, despite some stumbles.

Defense: B+

The defense looked helpless on Georgia's first drive of the game. Then Alabama tightened up and forced two straight three-and-outs. In the first half, Dallas Turner's sack of Carson Beck was crucial on third down that forced the field goal that Georgia went on to miss. In the second half, Alabama recovered a fumble deep in Georgia territory. But the defense also gave up some plays that allowed the Bulldogs to stay in the game. Still, it did enough to get the job done.

Special teams: B+

Alabama forced a missed field goal after Georgia was called for a false start in the first half. James Burnip boomed some punts at times, too. Oh, and kicker Will Reichard became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer with his first-quarter field goal. A big punt return in the fourth quarter set up a Georgia touchdown, though, hurting this grade some.

Coaching: A-

Georgia started strong, but then the Alabama offensive and defensive staffs clearly made adjustments. Whatever defensive coordinator Kevin Steele did after the first drive, it worked and worked wonders. Georgia went from looking like it would dominate Alabama all day to struggling to get much going against the Crimson Tide defense. That changed a bit late, but still, some solid adjustments from Steele. Rees called some big plays when needed.

Overall: B+

Alabama football proved resilient, pushing through even when Georgia punched back. Snapping a 29-game win steak deserves a solid grade.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

