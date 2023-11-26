Gradey Dick reacts to G League debut: ‘I couldn’t throw anything in the ocean’

Gradey Dick was sent to the G League over the weekend, and the Toronto Raptors rookie struggled mightily in his debut with the Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Dick started in the contest and finished with two points, two rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes of work in a 115-101 loss to the Capital City Go-Go. He made just one of his 12 shot attempts from the field and missed all six of his 3-point tries.

He believes his shots will eventually begin to fall.

“The minutes felt great,” Dick said. “I couldn’t throw anything in the ocean, but I think that’s going to come with it. It is the first game getting back to just solid ‘up and down the court’ (work). It felt good, the cardio and everything like that.”

The Raptors assigned Dick to the 905 after an inconsistent start to the season. He has appeared in 15 of their 16 games but is averaging just 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist on 27% shooting from the field. He has scored in double figures just twice.

The team has been encouraged, though, by how Dick is handling himself on and off the court as a first-year player. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic believes Dick will be able to contribute once the game begins to slow down for him.

He is learning every single day. He is doing a good job on the court. In video sessions, he is always asking questions. He is very proactive. For a young player at 19 years old to get on the court and play in the NBA, every game and every minute is a win for him. It is an opportunity to learn and get better. He has great support from his teammates, so he is really in a good situation here. I believe that with each game, he is going to continue to develop and improve. Once the game slows down a little bit for him, I think he is going to be able to really help us.

Dick is the latest first-round pick to play in the G League this year, joining the likes of Taylor Hendricks, Jett Howard, Brandin Podziemski, Cam Whitmore, Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead. He will likely remain with the team to play consistent minutes.

The 13th pick averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, one assist and one steal on 46.7% shooting from 3-point range in four games during the preseason. He scored in double figures once, recording 12 points with four 3-pointers on Oct. 20.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire