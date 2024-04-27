How should we grade the seasons of Coby White, Jevon Carter, and Torrey Craig with the Chicago Bulls?

How should we grade the seasons of Coby White, Jevon Carter, and Torrey Craig with the Chicago Bulls in 2023-24? The trio of Bulls players may not have collectively had the season with the Bulls we had hoped they would, but there are things to point to for all three among positives and negatives both.

White perhaps out of all of them had the best individual season in terms of results and growth, but Craig and Carter had flashes as well when healthy. To talk it over on a recent episode of their show, the hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took some time to dive into their respective play in Chicago’s 2023-24 campaign.

They also compare the short-term future of the Bulls with the Chicago Sky.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts on White, Craig, and Carter with the Bulls this season.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire