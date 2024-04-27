Should the Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball for Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes?

Should the Chicago Bulls trade oft-injured floor general Lonzo Ball for Sacramento Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes? Per one NBA analyst, it would be a no-brainer. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes that the Kings should roll the dice on Ball’s potential health and scoring potential in exchange for a player who won’t be part of their future anyway.

“Ball’s future is beyond uncertain,” admits Hughes. “An excellent facilitator whose vision and standstill 3-point shooting helps offenses flow, Ball is also a clever, steal-hoarding defensive weapon. Though not a born scorer like Monk or the true shutdown stopper the Kings need, Ball is still a sneaky good (but obviously high-risk) option.”

The B/R NBA analyst rightly points out that the worst case scenario here is that Ball’s current deal comes off Sacramento’s cap sheet a year earlier than Barnes’ deal would have.

Moving Zach LaVine reportedly the focal point of Chicago Bulls' offseason https://t.co/ZYn0cQLYSs pic.twitter.com/4GOmz8C13V — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) April 25, 2024

So while certainly a risk for the Kings, it might even help them clear their books a bit if it “fails.”

And for Chicago, the idea is that availability is the best ability, and would replace Ball’s dead salary should he not make a return next season with someone who can contribute on the court.

We would clearly much prefer Ball to return to the Bulls’ lineup, but if there’s real concern his recovery is not on firm ground, this deal could work well for all.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire