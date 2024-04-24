Bulls’ Coby White snubbed for 2024 Most Improved Player award

One of the few bright spots for Chicago Bulls fans this season has been the play and growth of reserve guard Coby White. He made the most of a bad situation after he was thrust into a bigger role with injuries to Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine opened up plenty of playing time for him.

And White ran with that opportunity, so much so that he found himself in the mix to win the 2024 Most Improved Player award. But he would ultimately not get the nod for that particular piece of full season hardware, it instead having gone to Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

White got just 32 first place votes to Maxey’s 51, and trailed the Sixers star 319 to 305 in the overall vote tally.

Was White snubbed despite having a comparable or superior season? Check out the clip embedded above to hear the thoughts of the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire