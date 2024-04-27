Grade the Falcons’ selection of Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft before selecting Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro with pick No. 35.

The Falcons parted with pick No. 43 along with a third-round pick (No. 79) to move up eight spots. Atlanta also received a sixth-round pick from the Cardinals as part of the trade.

Orhorhoro was drafted amid a run on defensive linemen in the second round. Grade the pick in our latest Falcons fan poll below:

