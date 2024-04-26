Falcons trade up, draft Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro in 2nd round

The Atlanta Falcons traded up into the second round of the 2024 NFL draft to select Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on Friday evening.

In the second trade between the Falcons and Cardinals this offseason, the Falcons sent the Arizona Cardinals pick No. 43 and pick No. 79 (from Jaguars) in exchange for picks 35 and 186.

Another surprise from Atlanta: It’s Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro. Comp: Falcons trade picks No. 43 and a 3rd (79) to Cardinals for picks No. 35 and No. 186 https://t.co/LW6u9FIuH6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2024

The Falcons needed help along their defensive front and Orhorhoro can help right away as a rotational interior lineman and eventually develop into a starter.

“Orhorhoro is a versatile defensive lineman who can be a high-floor player at defensive end or defensive tackle,” Pro Football Focus wrote on their 2024 big board. “However, he needs to develop technical pass-rush moves to be more than a rotational player at the next level.”

Atlanta’s next pick is in Round 3 (No. 74 overall), assuming the team doesn’t make another trade.

