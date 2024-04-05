Grab a Limited Alison Jackson EF Edition POC Ventral Air Helmet as She Attempts a Repeat

2024 POC Ventral Air MIPS limited Alison Jackson Cobbles edition aero road bike helmet, Paris-Roubaix recon ride

Canadian pro cyclist Alison Jackson danced to a Paris-Roubaix win in 2023, and POC is egging her on to do it again this weekend with a limited EF team edition Ventral Air aero road helmet adorned with customizable stickers. Only a few Alison Jackson edition Ventral Airs will be available starting with race time on Saturday morning. So, grab one quick if you feel the need for some pink-powered speed, decked out in double double dancing queen decals…

Created to honor Alison Jackson’s 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes win, the limited-edition Ventral Air lets you ride with the same style as the TikTok dancing pro.

“It’s a victory that placed her amongst a pantheon of greats and the history books as the first female or male Canadian to win one of cycling’s great monuments. It also brought Alison into the consciousness of a new world, where it was abundantly clear that Alison had a refreshing and distinctive attitude to professional cycling.”

The helmet comes with an exclusive sticker pack with designs inspired by Jackson herself and her Canadian idiosyncrasies. And honoring her creative racing style, POC left those stickers off for you to either replicate her look exactly. Or go out on your own.

“Winning Paris-Roubaix is very special, and I will treasure the experience forever. It takes a team, a happy heart, bold moves and belief in yourself. The helmet symbolizes what I think is important: having fun on a bike and having fun off it, and using that attitude in a great team to create a winning formula. Watch out, there is still more action to come from women’s cycling!” – Alison Jackson, EF Education-Cannondale, professional rider and Paris-Roubaix winner

Tech Details

The limited Alison Jackson Cobbles edition lid starts its life as a standard POC Ventral Air MIPS helmet painted in EF Education-Cannondale pink team livery. Then, you get the same unique sticker pack that adorns Jackson’s own helmet. POC leaves them off though, so you get to have fun decorating it. Just like her and her EF teammates did for this year’s Roubaix.

The helmet itself is a standard POC Ventral Air MIPS:

Structurally optimized helmet with precise ventilation ports and internal channels to control the air intake and release at both high and low speeds.

Extreme cooling and ventilation due to ports and innovative internal airflow design.

Unique design optimized with CFD testing for aerodynamic performance and minimal air turbulence.

MIPS Rotational Protection System.

High-performance EPS liner with targeted and optimized density to provide the ideal balance of low weight and crash protection.

Fully wrapped uni-body shell construction to increase safety and helmet integrity.

Light-weight size adjustment system for a personalized fit.

Easily adjustable precision straps anchored to the helmet liner for extra comfort and safety.

TwICEme – NFC Digital Medical ID chip.

Eye garage to keep your sunglasses securely in position when placed on the helmet.

Sizes – Small (50-56cm), Medium (54-59cm) & Large (56-61cm).

Weight – 230g CE (size M), 270g in CPSC & AS/NZS (size M).

POC Ventral Air x Alison Jackson Cobbles – Pricing & limited availability

POC didn’t mention exactly how many of the Alison Jackson EF Cobbles edition Ventral Air MIPS helmets are up for grabs. But they did say it’s a small enough number that they expect them to disappear fast. The limited edition helmet kits go on sale direct from POC’s website on Saturday morning – April 6th at 10:00am CET.

And it sells for the same 300€ as the standard EF team edition Ventral Air MIPS. So yeah, its gonna sell out.

