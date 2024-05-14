'I got a little lucky' - Johnston on Lundstram tackle

Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston was told he was "lucky" to avoid an "ugly" injury during the recent win over Rangers.

The Canada international was the recipient of a dangerous tackle from John Lundstram at Celtic Park, a challenge which saw the Rangers midfielder sent off.

Johnston was substituted shortly after the incident, but has been passed fit for Wednesday's trip to Kilmarnock.

“I feel all right,” the 25-year-old said. “It was a bit swollen but structurally it was OK, which was the most important thing.

“I’m happy with how it ended up being. I got a bit lucky in the end but I’m happy with how it is right now.

“I was worried, just with the fact that it was the ankle I had surgery on 12 months ago. But I knew it wasn’t as bad as that previous one.

“The doctor looked at it and they did all the tests afterwards and they were happy with how it looked structurally.

“But they kept telling me I got a little lucky – that if it had been weight-bearing it could potentially have been a pretty ugly one.”

Lundstram was initially booked by referee Willie Collum, before it was upgraded to a red card following a VAR review.

Johnston has no doubt it was the correct decision.

“I mean I guess I could see in live time, maybe if he won the ball," he added. "But I think once you slow it down and see what happened, it’s a pretty clear and obvious one. I don’t think there’s too much debate about that.

“I don’t think even he would have any gripes about the decision being a red.”