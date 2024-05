[BBC]

Manchester United want to sign England striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa as the 28-year-old fits the profile of player they are looking to recruit. (Talksport)

Despite qualifying for the Champions League Aston Villa will have to sell at least one player for a significant fee this summer to comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules. (Sun)

