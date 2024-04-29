Gossip: Reds expect £150m bids for Salah

[BBC]

Liverpool are preparing themselves for bids of up to £150m from clubs in Saudi Arabia for forward Mohamed Salah. (Football Insider)

Defender Lutsharel Geertruida, 23, could leave Feyenoord alongside manager Arne Slot to join Liverpool. The Netherlands international was watching from the stands during the Reds' 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday (Express)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Brighton's 20-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba. (Caught Offside)

Leeds United want to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who is on loan at Cardiff City. (Mirror, via Yorkshire Post)

