[BBC]

Newcastle United and Manchester United could move for 29-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, if he does not sign a new contract with Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Meanwhile, the Magpies are lining up a £25m move for 19-year-old Juventus and Spain Under-21s defender Dean Huijsen, who is on loan at Roma. (Mirror)

