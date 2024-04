[BBC]

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer, with Chelsea and Paris St-Germain likely destinations for the 25-year-old. (Gazzetta - in Italian)

Centre-back Thiago Silva is looking for a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season, with the 39-year old linked to Fluminense. (Teamtalk)

