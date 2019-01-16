Gossip: Arsenal 'want James Rodriguez' deal, Marouane Fellaini set for Manchester United 'exit door'

MJose Mourinho favourite Marouane Fellaini is set for the Manchester United exit door

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make Marouane Fellaini the first casualty of his tenure at Manchester United.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Belgian has only played twice since Jose Mourinho’s departure, both appearances off the bench, and United are prepared to let him go.

A Mourinho favourite, often brought on when United were searching for a winner or equaliser, Fellaini signed a two-year deal in the summer.

READ MORE: Ranked! The 30 best strikers in Premier League history

READ MORE: Every current club’s greatest ever Premier League win

READ MORE: The 10 worst January transfers ever

The fast, attacking style play Solskjaer’s United have shown in his first six games does not suit the 31-year-old.

United would want around £15m for Fellaini, which could then be used to reinvest in the side, and there are teams interested, say the Mirror.

AC Milan, Porto and Guangzhou Evergrande are all tipped with an interest in Fellaini, who could leave before the end of the January window.

Arsenal want James Rodriguez

Real Madrid’s James Rodríguez, on loan at Bayern Munich, could soon become Real Madrid’s James Rodríguez, on loan at Arsenal.

Unai Emery’s admission that Arsenal are restricted to loan deals this January was met with anger by fans.

But they are still looking to bring players in and, according to The Mail, James Rodriguez is on their list.

The Colombian is 18 months into a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, however he has struggled for minutes this season.

James was signed by Carlo Ancelotti, but he is not a favourite of new boss Niko Kovacs and doesn’t look to have a permanent future at the Bundesliga champions.

Real are entitled £3m for the final six months of James’ loan and if Arsenal are willing to pay that, Bayern would be happy to let him go.

Story continues

Chelsea continue to chase Gonzalo Higuain and hope to have a loan deal done by the end of the week, but Alvaro Morata’s move to Atletico Madrid is in doubt as they only want him on loan.

Yannick Carrasco is on Arsenal’s radar, but the Dalian Yifang and Belgium winger could only be afforded if Mesut Ozil and his large wages are offloaded.

Daniel Sturridge is attracting plenty of interest from MLS sides as he enters the final six months of his deal at Liverpool

Fiorentina have seen a £8.9m bid for West Ham’s Pedro Obiang rejected, while Javier Hernandez is keen to move to Valencia.

Brentford and Wales centre-back Chris Mepham has admirers on the south coast in Bournemouth and Southampton, with the former set to bid £15m.

On the managerial front, Leicester have identified Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has a potential replacement for Claude Puel, whose future remains uncertain.