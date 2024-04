Apr. 17—Goshen senior wrestler Laish Detwiler has been named the Rollie Hoover Memorial Scholarship Award recipient from the 2023-24 wrestling season.

The award is given to an outstanding wrestler in Elkhart County. The last winner from Goshen was Ben Schrock in 2005-06.

Detwiler reached the state finals in his senior season, compiling a record of 42-3 before the state competition. His career record is 118-21.