Gophers running back Evans, two others entering transfer portal

Running back Zach Evans, who ranked fourth in rushing yards for the Gophers in the 2023 season, announced Thursday on the X platform that he will enter his name into the transfer portal when it opens on Monday.

Joining Evans in announcing they are leaving the Gophers program are reserve wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis, the older brother of transferring quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, and reserve kicker Jacob Lewis.

Evans, a redshirt freshman from Heath, Texas, rushed 52 times for 230 yards and one touchdown this season. He had his best game Sept. 30 against Louisiana, rushing 15 times for 85 yards and a score. A leg injury limited his effectiveness in the second half of the season, and he missed games against Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Evans will have three years of eligibility remaining. His departure leaves true freshman Darius Taylor (103 carries, 591 yards, four TDs) and third-year sophomore Jordan Nubin (124-535-3) as the Gophers' primary ball-carries entering their bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.

Evans is the sixth Gophers scholarship player to announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. The others are the Kaliakmanis brothers, freshman quarterback Drew Viotto, freshman running back Marquese Williams and senior tackle JJ Guedet.

Nubin, Spann-Ford to Senior Bowl

Gophers safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford received invitations to the Senior Bowl, which will be played Feb. 3 in Mobile, Ala.

Nubin, a first-team All-Big Ten honoree, had five interceptions, four pass breakups and 53 tackles for the Gophers this season. In last week's regular-season finale against Wisconsin, he posted his 13th career interception, setting the program record.

Spann-Ford caught 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns this season after leading the Gophers with 42 catches in 2022. He has 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven TDs in his career.

This will be the fifth consecutive year that the Gophers have at least one player invited to the Senior Bowl.