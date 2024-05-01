Gophers men’s basketball team adds Macalester transfer

The Gophers men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Macalester transfer guard Caleb Williams on Wendesday.

Gophers fans will be familiar with Williams, who scored 41 points against the U in an exhibition game in November. The Wild Rose, Wis., native averaged 21.4 points per game for the Division III program last year.

Williams has one season of eligibility left for the U. He is the third addition to the Gophers roster this offseason, joining Oregon Guard Brennan Rigsby and Canisius forward Frank Mitchell.

The Gophers now have at least three vacant scholarship spots for next year’s roster.

