Gophers men’s basketball adds New Mexico State wing Femi Odukale

The Gophers men’s basketball program added New Mexico State transfer guard Femi Odukale on Wednesday.

Odukale, a 6-foot-6 wing from Brooklyn, N.Y., averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 26 games for the Aggies last season. He shot 31 percent from 3-point range and 49 percent for the free throw line last season.

Odukale played at Seton Hall in 2022-23 and Pittsburgh in 2020-22 seasons. He appears to have one season of eligibility remaining for the U this winter.

The addition of Odukale, who has 111 games of collegiate experience, leaves the Gophers with two vacant scholarships for next season.

