Advertisement

Gophers men’s basketball adds New Mexico State wing Femi Odukale

Andy Greder, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

The Gophers men’s basketball program added New Mexico State transfer guard Femi Odukale on Wednesday.

Odukale, a 6-foot-6 wing from Brooklyn, N.Y., averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 26 games for the Aggies last season. He shot 31 percent from 3-point range and 49 percent for the free throw line last season.

Odukale played at Seton Hall in 2022-23 and Pittsburgh in 2020-22 seasons. He appears to have one season of eligibility remaining for the U this winter.

The addition of Odukale, who has 111 games of collegiate experience, leaves the Gophers with two vacant scholarships for next season.

Related Articles