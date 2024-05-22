Goodell says Nashville Super Bowl would be successful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roger Goodell believes Nashville would be a great place to host a Super Bowl.

The NFL Commissioner and owners are in Music City as they wrap up spring meetings. The league announced the host of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and talked about a potential 18-game season.

But for Titans fans, the big news was Goodell’s thoughts on the new stadium.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

He and the owners visited the Titans House — a set up to give future season ticket holders a better glimpse of the new Nissan Stadium. Goodell liked what he saw.

“It was great to see the stadium and what they envisioned,” Goodell said. “We’ve seen it before, but you see it come to life a little bit more. I think the stadium is going to be amazing. We know the passion of the fans here. We experienced the draft here, and I think a Super Bowl here will be very successful.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Titans finalized their preseason schedule and times. They open the preseason at home August 10 against San Francisco and kick off is set for 6 p.m. The Titans’ second preseason game is versus Seattle also at home at 6. They wrap up the preseason on the road against the Saints, that match up is set to kick off at 1pm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.