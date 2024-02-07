How good is UNC football’s 2024 recruiting class? A look at the top Tar Heels

UNC football’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked higher than its Tobacco Road rivals, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tar Heels had 27 recruits ink their commitments during the early signing period in December, so Wednesday was uneventful in Chapel Hill aside from welcoming six incoming transfers.

Mack Brown’s Tar Heels trail Miami, Clemson and Florida State as the fourth ACC school in the national rankings. Overall, UNC’s class comes in at No. 26.

But how good will this class be for the Tar Heels? Which players stand out among UNC’s latest recruits? Did Mack Brown do enough to fix some weak areas?

Here’s a breakdown of what UNC accomplished with its 2024 recruiting class.

Jaiden Patterson, defense among top priorities for UNC football

It’s been the story of the last few seasons: UNC has to be better defensively if it wants to take the next step as a program. The hiring of former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins as the Tar Heels’ new defensive coordinator was the first step in addressing the need for change. As for recruiting, UNC added 11 defensive players in the 2024 class. Jaiden Patterson, a safety, leads the way as one of five defensive backs. The four-star prospect is an early enrollee.

Jordan Shipp is Tar Heels’ latest high-profile wide receiver

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp is UNC’s highest-ranked player, according to 247Sports. The Providence Day School star arrives in Chapel Hill after thriving as a playmaker in Charlotte. The three-time state champion had 37 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards in three seasons. UNC has produced some elite wideouts in recent seasons. Shipp could be next in line.

Andrew Rosinski leads large group of offensive linemen

UNC added four offensive linemen via the transfer portal and five with its 2024 recruiting class. Four-star prospect Andrew Rosinski paces the pack as one of the premier offensive linemen out of Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 278-pound Rosinski is ranked among the top 200 players in the nation. With several departures, UNC needs all the help it can get on the interior.

