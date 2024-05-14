'A good signing' or 'distinctly average'? Your views on Varane's departure

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on how big a loss Raphael Varane will be to Manchester United after the France defender confirmed he would leave the club at the end of the season.

He has made 93 appearances and lifted the 2023 Carabao Cup after arriving from Real Madrid in 2021.

Here are some of your responses:

Doug: Raphael Varane is arguably the best centre-half that United have - when fit. He is expensive, but it seems that United's decision not to keep him for another season indicates an unwillingness or inability to pay what it costs for a top player. United won't spend the money to find a replacement as good, so will end up with a weaker squad. No progress.

Dan: Overpriced and salary heavy. Distinctly average. Get rid.

Patrick: Too many injuries and huge wages. Great when he played but he was just not available enough. Seemed to come for a pay deal. He didn't seem vocal enough or help guide younger players through.

Paul: I think Varane has been a good signing for us. As we get older it’s always time to move on, so a good time for it. I’m sure he’s been a good example in training for our younger players too. Time for some of them to step forward now to replace him - Willy Kambwala, as an example.

Lee: Unfortunately, the perception and reality of Varane being in your team are worlds apart. On paper, what you have is a multiple Champions League winner. In reality, you have an injury-prone centre-half who, when fit, seems to command a place in the starting XI only to very quickly return to the injured list, upsetting balance and consistency.

Gareth: Varane is a fantastic professional and leader, and last season he was brilliant. However, with his injury record and ridiculous inconsistency of starts for the club this season, it doesn't allow for a cohesive defensive unit. We need someone young and fit to come in and make the role their own alongside Martinez [and Maguire for rotation].

Steve: Another Real Madrid cast off United have paid over the odds for. When will they learn that buying has-beens is bad business, regardless of their reputation?