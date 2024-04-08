Gonzalo Bertranou: Cardiff sign Argentina scrum-half from Dragons for rest of season

Cardiff have signed Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou on loan from Dragons for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has spent four years at Rodney Parade but has barely played since reaching the World Cup semi-finals with Los Pumas last autumn.

He has played two games this season for Dragons and started just twice in the past two years.

Now he is joining rivals Cardiff to replace injured Wales star Tomos Williams, who is out for the season.

Williams will join Gloucester this summer while back-up scrum-half Jamie Hill has already departed the Arms Park in a move to Australia.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: "It was important that we brought in some further quality at scrum-half [and] Gonzalo certainly fits that bill.

"He brings real quality, experience and professionalism in the position.

"He has more than 50 caps for Argentina, has captained them and is highly motivated to put in some big performances."

Bertranou became a regular for Argentina Jaguares in Super Rugby before joining Dragons in 2021.

He has won 53 caps, including victory over New Zealand in 2020.

