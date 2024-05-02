Gonzaga set to host Arkansas transfer guard Khalif Battle on official visit

May 1—Gonzaga has apparently zeroed in on a talented veteran guard from the SEC as the Bulldogs look to round out their roster and add more depth to the backcourt ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Khalif Battle, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard who started in 13 of 32 games for Arkansas last season, is planning to visit Gonzaga this weekend, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday.

After spending one season at Butler, three at Temple and one more at Arkansas, Battle is seeking a new home for his sixth and final year of eligibility, entering the transfer portal after Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman left for the same job at USC.

Gonzaga, which recently lost reserve guard Luka Krajnovic to the transfer portal, has emerged as a possible landing spot for Battle, who's also taken visits to Villanova, Kansas State and TCU.

Among those who've yet to announce a commitment, Battle is the 22nd-rated transfer, according to On3.com, and the 12th-rated transfer by 247Sports.com.

The Bulldogs are expected to return both backcourt starters, Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman, but Battle's been comfortable playing a bench role most of his career, only starting 32 of 101 games at his previous three stops.

Battle started in 13 of 32 games last season at Arkansas, averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field, 35% from the 3-point line and 87% from the free-throw line.

He scored at least 20 points in 12 games and hit 30-plus in three consecutive games against Missouri, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, including a career-high 42-points against Missouri. Battle scored 20 points or more in seven consecutive games to close the 2023-24 season, averaging 29.5 points during that stretch.

A native of Hillside, New Jersey, Battle averaged 17.8 points per game during his final season at Temple and averaged 21.4 points in seven games the year prior before missing the final three months of the season with a broken fifth metatarsal.

Battle, who's scored 1,343 career points over five seasons, was a four-star prospect and the fifth-rated prospect in New Jersey in the 2019 recruiting class. He chose Butler over reported offers from UConn, Miami, Rutgers, Syracuse, Saint Joseph's, VCU and Washington.

Gonzaga has signed one transfer , adding Pepperdine wing Michael Ajayi, who led the West Coast Conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game last season. Ajayi, who's also testing NBA draft waters, was considered the 26th-best overall transfer by 247Sports.com and the 35th-rated transfer by On3.