Gonzaga coach Mark Few reportedly facing DUI charge after blowing .120

Gonzaga University men's basketball coach Mark Few is facing a DUI charge after being pulled over Monday night, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Few was pulled over in Dalton Gardens, Idaho, after police received a report a vehicle was speeding and driving erratically. A police report states Few showed "several signs of intoxication." Few declined to take part in field sobriety tests, but reportedly blew a .119 and .120 when tested. The legal limit for alcohol is .08.

Few released a statement after news broke of his pending charge, apologizing for his actions and pledging to never allow alcohol to impair his driving again.

Mark Few has coached at Gonzaga for two decades

Few has coached Gonzaga's team for over two decades. He first joined the team as a graduate assistant in 1989. Few served as the team's assistant coach from 1990 for multiple seasons, eventually taking over as the team's head coach in 1999. He's remained in that role for 22 years.

Gonzaga has made two Final Four appearances under Few. He won the AP Coach of the Year award in 2017 after going 37-2.