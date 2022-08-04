‘If you’re gonna try and double dip, that’s where a lot of guys have an issue’: Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, other PGA Tour players don’t sound too happy about lawsuit by LIV golfers

On Wednesday it was announced that 11 LIV Golf members have filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to being banned from the league after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led circuit.

Just a few hours later, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a memo to players saying: “We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position.”

This week in Greensboro, North Carolina, is the final event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season, the Wyndham Championship.

Several players in the field, and a few on social media, have responded to the lawsuit.

And they don’t sound too happy about it.

Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, JT Poston

Joel Dahmen

It sounds like some people want their cake and to eat it to. Please stay away in your fantasy land. Sincerely, most tour players — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) August 3, 2022

Harry Higgs

Yea take your cake elsewhere gents — Harry Higgs (@harryhiggs1991) August 3, 2022

Max Homa

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek