Golfers tee off for area youth at Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic

Around 170 golfers teed off for area youth at the Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic.

Jim Victor served on the board of directors and taught classes at JA. He was part of the creation of the Free Enterprise Foundation over 20 years ago, a fund that keeps JA’s mission sustainable for the future. Victor died six years ago, but he’s still making differences in Junior Achievement.

This is the 24th year of the Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic. For more information, click here.

