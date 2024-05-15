Golf Oregon license plates could soon grace bumpers

May 14—The Oregon Golf Association has announced that a new "Golf Oregon" license plate could be coming to the state in celebration of the organization's 100th anniversary.

Golf lovers are now able to purchase a voucher for the state's first golf-themed license plate, proceeds from which will benefit the Oregon Junior Golf Fund, the foundation arm of the OGA that plays a crucial role in supporting the growth and development of young golfers in Oregon, according to the OGA.

Once 3,000 vouchers are sold through the OGA, the license plate will go into production.

"The Golf Oregon license plate will be a rare specialty plate in the state that directly supports the youth program, Oregon Junior Golf, which mission is to expand access to golf to any kid with a desire to play, regardless of skill level or economic circumstance," the OGA states in a release.

Not only does Oregon Junior Golf sponsor competitive state championships featuring the best young players in the state, but it also hosts summer and winter series events open to a wide range of skill levels, noncompetitive "Erling Jacobsen PlayDays," and subsidizes thousands of rounds of golf annually, according to the OGA.

In 2023, more than 2,500 children across Oregon and Southwest Washington participated in Oregon Junior Golf programs.

The cost to purchase the license plate will be $40 annually, in addition to Oregon DMV's regular fees. The Oregon Junior Golf Fund will then receive the majority of the proceeds of each license plate purchased, which will be used to expand access to Oregon Junior Golf, subsidize rounds of golf for kids across the state, and subsidize tournament registration fees.

"The Golf Oregon license plate is not only a great way to show your love of the game but will be essential in our mission to ensure that every young golfer, regardless of background or skill level, has equal access to playing opportunities and competitions," Oregon Golf Association CEO Rick Rangel said. "This has been a team-wide effort, and I couldn't be prouder of the OGA team, our partners that helped bring this to fruition, and the entire golf community in Oregon."

For the Golf Oregon license plate to go into production, 3,000 vouchers must be sold. The initial sale of those vouchers could generate more than $100,000 for Oregon Junior Golf.

"Oregon Junior Golf has touched a lot of young lives, including my own," Oregon Golf Association's Executive Committee President Vincent Johnson said. "Through its tournaments and other playing opportunities, kids of all backgrounds and abilities have learned valuable life lessons while learning a game that they will play for life. Making the game more accessible is a key mission for the program, and the Golf Oregon license plate will help lower the barriers for kids all over the state."

In addition to direct support for Oregon Junior Golf, the license plate's design is meant to help golfers celebrate the game in general, the state's golf facilities, and all the supporting businesses that contribute to making Oregon golf special in a truly visible way.

Oregon is home to more than 350,000 golfers, and golf's direct economic impact in Oregon is $1.6 billion annually, according to a study by the Golf Alliance of Oregon.

The Golf Oregon license plate was designed in partnership with Seamus Golf, an Oregon-based company that designs innovative golf apparel and accessories.

The license plate design captures the hues of Oregon's state flag and incorporates elements that symbolize the state's golf courses, including a putting green and flag, undulating hills, clouds, a silhouette of an evergreen tree, and hints of the rain and sea. The license plate's background appears dimpled like a golf ball.

"We wanted to create a design that gets to the heart of what makes Oregon golf so unique and treasured," CEO of Seamus Golf CEO Akbar Chisti said. "We love the game, of course. But golf also teaches kids valuable lessons like integrity, respect, sportsmanship, and other virtues. So, I couldn't be prouder to be a part of this project and more broadly, a strong golf community that comes together to affect change for young people."

The Golf Oregon license plate could be issued later this year, but those who are interested must purchase a voucher for themselves or as a gift from the payment portal.

The sale of the voucher is a fundraising activity of the Oregon Junior Golf Fund, Inc. The DMV does not and will not control the means or manner of the sale and distribution of vouchers. For all Golf Oregon plate inquiries please contact us at licenseplate@oga.org or visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

For more information abouot the Golf Oregon license plate, visit www.oga.org/golf-oregon-license-plate.

ABOUT THE OREGON GOLF ASSOCIATION

Since the formation on March 15, 1924; the Oregon Golf Association has developed into a non-profit entity of more than 315 public, private and associate clubs throughout Oregon and SW Washington with over 50,000 individual members.

As guardians of the game in our region, our mission is to foster the enhancement and expansion of the game of golf by leading in the development of member services, the promotion of opportunities for all that want to play, and protection of the game's integrity and valued traditions.

The OGA also has the distinct honor of being one of the few golf associations that own their own golf course, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024.