Golf legacies set to flood 75th Future Masters Golf Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re just over a month and a half from the 75th Annual Future Masters Tournament at the Dothan Country Club.

The historic tournament is one of the biggest sporting events in the Wiregrass each year, and in the 75-year history it has seen many golf greats pass through, so many that children of those legends and even grandchildren have come through as well.

This year is no different with a handful of legacy participants, and the son of one PGA legend who didn’t play in the Future Masters.

“We have Trevor Immelman’s son, Jacob, who’s played here. He will play here and then Ben Curtis, who won the British Open years ago,” Future Masters Tournament Coordinator, Angelia Turner said. “His sons come into play, and Ben played in the Future Masters, as did Trevor. We have a lot of returning players bringing their children back. Unfortunately, Tiger Woods didn’t play in the Future Masters, but maybe his son, Charlie Woods, will do something his dad never did and make history. Who knows what can happen?”

The tournament kicks off June 22nd and runs through the 29th, and as always admission is free.

