Golf: Golden Bears get 7-stroke win over Pirates

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — The weather finally produced a nice day for golf Monday as the Pirates played host to Shelbyville. On the front nine at the Greensburg Country Club, Shelbyville held off Greensburg 163-170.

Greensburg's Colten Schroeder was the medalist, carding a 37.

Hunter Springmeyer finished with 43. Brant Acra was a shot back with a 44. Kaden Acton and Logan Simpson both finished with 46. Reece Chapman had a 48 and Keegan Lewis a 54.

"We finally had some nice golfing weather, and even though we didn't come away victorious, I thought we played a pretty decent round of golf," Coach Mize said. "Shelbyville is a sectional favorite this season, so to hang in there with them is a nice little confidence boost moving forward."

"Today, it was short game, short game, short game. It absolutely killed us. I thought we struck the ball very well, but if we can't convert up and downs and we're turning birdie opportunities into bogeys and doubles, then we're going to have to really hone in on that part of our game. It will certainly be a focus of ours," Coach Mize added.

Shelbyville was led by Jake Garrison with 39 and Brock Wischemeyer and Logan Tobian, both with 40.

Batesville

BROOKVILLE — The Bulldogs traveled to BrookHill Golf Course and picked up a pair of EIAC victories.

The Bulldogs posted a team total of 155 to take first place honors. Connersville was second with 158. Franklin County finished third with 175. Oldenburg Academy finished with 205.

Batesville was led by Jackson Day with a 35. Ian Hixon was next for Batesville with a 38. Jon Moody and Leo Moody both carded 41. Cooper Phebus finished with 44.

For the Batesville junior varsity, Landon Raver and Henry Koehne both had 40. Kaiden Eckstein finished with 50.

For the Twisters, Cale Johanningman led the way with 48. Henry Wanstrath was next with 51. Connor Miles and Evan Flaspohler both had 53. Auggie Hillenbrand finished with 60.

Connersville's Trey Hughes was the medalist with 33.

Tuesday, the Bulldogs joined Franklin County, Lawrenceburg and Oldenburg at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lawrenceburg.

Batesville took top honors with a 165. Lawrenceburg was second with 181 followed by Franklin County 188 and Oldenburg 219.

Lawrenceburg's Cameron Williamson was the medalist with an even par 36.

Batesville was led by Ian Hixson with a 39. Cooper Phebus carded 41. Landon Raver was a shot back with 42 and Jackson Day was another shot back with 43. Jon Moody finished with 48 and Henry Koehne had a 56.

