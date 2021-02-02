Warriors C James Wiseman out after spraining wrist on awkward landing vs. Pistons

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be out for the next week to 10 days after suffering a sprained wrist, the team announced on Monday.

Wiseman underwent an MRI on Sunday, which revealed the sprain after he landed awkwardly on his wrist during their 118-91 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

“It’s a bummer,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “But at least it’s not anything worse and he should be back in 10 days or so.”

Wiseman lands awkwardly on wrist vs. Pistons

Midway through the third quarter on Saturday night at the Chase Center, Wiseman rose up and finished after a lob from Draymond Green.

After lunging to throw down the shot, though, Wiseman crashed down to the floor and landed directly on his left wrist under the hoop.

Here's the play that led to James Wiseman's left wrist sprain

Wiseman stayed in the game after that play, and sank his free throw after drawing a foul on the dunk before finishing out the quarter. He didn’t play in the final period, however, and ended his night with 11 points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.

The 19-year-old, who the Warriors took with the No. 2 overall pick last year, has averaged 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds in 16 starts so far this season. He was taken out of the starting lineup last week and replaced by Kevon Looney — which should actually make things easier for Kerr during Wiseman’s absence.

"It's a blow to our team," Looney said, via ESPN. "But glad it's just a short-term injury, not something long-term. We had our fair share of injuries with this team last year and some this year ... but it's going to be tough without him, but not having that many centers already on the team due to health [issues] so we'll have to figure it out. Me, Eric, Draymond, Juan. Everybody's got to step up at the big-man role. [Wiseman] brings a lot to the table for this team."

James Wiseman landed awkwardly on his wrist while throwing down a lob on Saturday against the Pistons. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

