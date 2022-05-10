Warriors coach Steve Kerr enters COVID-19 protocols, will miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steve Kerr on Monday night.

Kerr entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced. Assistant coach Mike Brown will take Kerr’s place.

The announcement came just hours before that game was set to tip at the Chase Center.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has entered Health & Safety protocols. Mike Brown will serve as Acting Head Coach for the Warriors. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 10, 2022

It’s unclear if Kerr is experiencing any coronavirus-related symptoms, or how long he will be sidelined. Game 5 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday in Memphis, and Game 6, if necessary, will take place on Friday.

Brown is now in a unique situation serving as the Warriors interim coach. He was officially named the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings earlier on Monday, meaning Brown will technically be the head coach for two teams at the same time. Brown will finish out the postseason with the Warriors before he takes over in Sacramento.

The Warriors hold a 2-1 series lead headed into Monday night following their 142-112 blowout win in Game 3 on Saturday. They are listed as a -9.5 point favorite on BetMGM .