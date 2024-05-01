Goalkeeping coach Achterberg to leave Liverpool

Goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after 15 years at Anfield.

A former Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper, Achterberg joined the Reds' backroom staff in 2009 and worked with the youth teams before his appointment as goalkeeping coach in 2011.

He will depart the club this summer alongside manager Jurgen Klopp, who he paid tribute to in a farewell message.

"Klopp has fulfilled all our dreams at LFC," he said. "He is one of [the] best managers in the history of the city, the club and world football.

"For me personally, I cannot thank him enough for everything he has done for me and my family, for the trust he gave me to do my job to the best I can, the joy, inspiration and the great leadership."